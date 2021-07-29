GOP govs, lawmakers supporting Mississippi anti-abortion law

“The Court should take this opportunity to correct the mistakes in its abortion jurisprudence and recognize that the text and original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment have nothing to do with abortion,” McMaster’s attorneys wrote. “Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to the States, where the people may act through the democratic process.”

McMaster’s attorneys also argued that the high court’s landmark abortion decisions have “upended the careful balance that the Constitution strikes between the Federal Government and the States.”

The arguments are similar to the ones made by Mississippi's attorney general.

Also Thursday, an amicus brief from 184 U.S. House members and 44 U.S. senators, all Republicans, also argued in favor of delegating governance over abortion-related issues to the states, calling it "long overdue for this Court to return lawmaking to legislators."