GOP governors lend support to Mississippi anti-abortion law

“The Court should take this opportunity to correct the mistakes in its abortion jurisprudence and recognize that the text and original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment have nothing to do with abortion,” McMaster’s attorneys wrote. “Rather than creating a federal constitutional right, the Court should leave regulating abortion to the States, where the people may act through the democratic process.”

McMaster’s attorneys also argued that the high court’s landmark abortion decisions have “upended the careful balance that the Constitution strikes between the Federal Government and the States.”

The arguments are similar to the ones made by Mississippi's attorney general.

About a dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans, which could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.