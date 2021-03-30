GOP governors ignore Biden's latest plea on mask mandates

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said he would appeal to his GOP counterpart in neighboring Tennessee, Gov. Eric Holcomb, to reconsider dropping the state’s mask mandate.

“Kentuckians are going to be more at risk if Tennesseans are not under a mask mandate,” Beshear said Monday.

Oregon has one of the country’s strictest mask requirements. Even high school athletes must wear them while running races.

Competitors in a race in Eugene, famed as a running mecca, have had to wear masks because the state has mandated masks be worn during all practices and competitions for high school sports, the local Register Guard newspaper reported.

A handful of coaches from across the state petitioned Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority last month to make cross country exempt from the mask mandate. The appeal was denied.

“I’ve told my team to run at an effort that allows you to keep your mask on,” Sheldon High School coach Ian Dobson said. "The rules are the rules. It’s a horrible message to send if we say don’t follow the rules.

"The other side to that — I think it’s a stupid rule.”