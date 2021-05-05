GOP governor race: Who's in first depends on who's in second

The campaign of Youngkin, a founding member of the Carlyle Group investment firm making his first run for office, declined to make him available for an interview. But in a written statement, he too was going for No. 2. If delegates are committed to another candidate, then “I ask for their second choice vote and let them know that I am the best positioned to beat Terry McAuliffe in November as an outsider, Christian conservative, and successful business leader.”

At some candidate forums, Cox and Youngkin have suggested that each might want the other to serve in their Cabinet if elected, possibly appealing to each other's voters as second choices.

Rozell said it makes some sense that Cox and Youngkin might be able to garner second-place slots from each other's delegates, while the same might be true for Chase and Snyder.

While all four candidates offer similar views on the issues, Chase and Snyder's rhetorical styles are at times more appealing to those who favor a more combative tone. Chase has embraced the nickname of “Trump in heels” while Snyder frequently refers to himself as an “outlaw conservative.”