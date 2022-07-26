 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

GOP congressman attends gay son's wedding after opposing protections for same-sex marriage

  • 0
GOP congressman attends gay son's wedding after opposing protections for same-sex marriage

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attended his gay son's wedding last week, three days after opposing a bill in the US House that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, CNN has confirmed.

 Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attended his gay son's wedding last week, three days after opposing a bill in the US House that would enshrine protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, CNN has confirmed.

Thompson's office said in a statement that the Pennsylvania congressman and his wife were "thrilled" to attend the nuptials and are "very happy" to welcome a new son-in-law into the family.

"Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son's marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life," Maddison Stone, a spokeswoman for Thompson, said in the statement. "The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family."

NBC News first reported Thompson's attendance at his son's wedding following his vote against the "Respect for Marriage Act" last Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to oppose the legislation, which would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide. Thompson's office did not respond to a follow-up question about why he decided to vote against the measure, which is now being considered by the Senate, where 10 Republicans are needed to overcome a filibuster.

Thompson's office, when asked to explain the congressman's vote, pointed to a statement they issued last week calling the bill a "messaging stunt."

"This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out-of-control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores," his spokeswoman said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pope apologises for ‘evil’ of Canada’s residential schools

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News