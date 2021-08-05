GOP: Biden not doing enough to help Cubans access internet

Last Friday, Biden announced new sanctions against Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its top two officials. The president also created a working group to review U.S. remittance policy to make sure the communist government is not taking a cut of the money Cubans send from the U.S. to the island. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said last month that the government was not taking any of the money.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration took more than 200 actions against Cuba, including limiting individual trips to the island from the U.S., barring cruise ship visits and capping remittances. The Republicans gathered in Miami said Thursday that they were against lifting the caps.

U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said increasing remittances is “something the regime has been asking for.”

Diaz-Balart added that he had participated in previous classified briefings during which several options to improve access to the internet had been presented. He said he could not release any details, but that such measures had been used in other countries.