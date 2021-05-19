Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash

“Now in the world, we’re seeing a lot more one-use items," she said. “At the same time, we have millennials, like me, who don’t want to throw stuff out. We want to act as sustainably as possible. So there’s this optimism of, ‘I’m sure someone wants this old spaghetti jar to turn into a flower vase.’ But the truth is, they don’t. Some things are recyclables or trash and should not be brought to Goodwill.”

Indeed, experts say the recent increase in trash costs for these stores is part of a larger trend that resellers, including mom-and-pop thrift stores, have been seeing for perhaps 15 years.

“We just have a lot of things in our homes and our storage units that are filled with stuff that just doesn’t last long,” said Cynthia Isenhour, a professor of anthropology and climate change who has been researching Maine’s reuse economy for years. “So it breaks, and people don’t know what to do with it. A lot of it is not repairable because of the low quality of the materials.”

The spike in pandemic-induced trash goes beyond Goodwill. Other stores, like the Farmington Thrift Shop in Farmington, Maine, say they, too, have experienced an increase in trash donations during the pandemic.