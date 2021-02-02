Golden Globes nominations Wednesday could belong to Netflix

Several of the streaming service's films — including Spike Lee's “Da 5 Bloods,” David Fincher' “Mank” and Aaron Sorkin's “The Trial of the Chicago 7” — are considered frontrunners, as are Netflix TV series “The Crown” and “Ozark.” At last year's Globes, Netflix also led all studios with 34 nominations.

Also widely expected to be nominated Wednesday are Chloe Zhao's “Nomadland,” with Frances McDormand; Regina King's directorial debut “One Night in Miami”; and George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” with Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman all but assured of nods.

The Globes' splitting of nominees between drama and comedy/musical could also mean one wildcard of the season — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — may emerge. The film could be nominated for best feature, comedy or musical, along with acting nods for Sacha Baron Cohen (also a contender for his supporting performance in “The Trial of the Chicago 7") and Maria Bakalova. Also of note in the category: the “Hamilton” film, ineligible for the Academy Awards, is a likely nominee at the Globes.

In the television categories, expect “The Mandalorian,” “The Queen's Gambit,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Ted Lasso” and the final season of “Schitt's Creek” to be in the mix.