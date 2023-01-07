 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Golden Globes are back — with reforms, Buffalo Bills' Hamlin thanks supporters for prayers, and more top news

  • 0

Here's a look at some of today's trending topics for Jan. 7.

Golden Globes 

The 80-year-old Golden Globes promise to be starry once again after the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association spent months working on reforms aimed at eliminating the taint of sexism, lack of diversity and ethical and financial lapses among its members. 

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still making progress in his recovery. He took a major step forward in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator. A tweet on the 24-year-old’s verified Twitter account Saturday evening thanking supporters for their prayers.

Authorities in Mexico City say two subway trains have collided  between stations, killing at least one person and injuring 57. Officials haven't given any details of what caused the crash between the Potrero and La Raza stations. 

People are also reading…

***

LISTEN NOW

Our latest podcasts covering a variety of topics including finance, crime, entertainment, sports, ethics, weather and more. 

***

Read more of today's top stories here:

Hawaiian volcano eruption creates spectacle 

Intelligence analyst freed 

Royal family pushes back

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Kevin McCarthy wins House speaker in 15th round of voting

Republican Kevin McCarthy finally won the House speakership on a 15th ballot early Saturday, after tensions erupted on the House floor. He prevailed after a grueling standoff that tested American democracy and the GOP majority’s ability to govern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

West High wins against Charles City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News