GM expected to announce Tennessee battery plant on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — General Motors is expected to announce Friday that one of its joint ventures will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The Detroit automaker has scheduled a news conference Friday morning in Nashville with CEO Mary Barra, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior leaders from LG Energy Solutions.

The companies are expected to announce that a joint venture between GM and LG Energy will build the plant at GM's Spring Hill manufacturing complex. GM has designated Spring Hill as one of three U.S. factories that will build electric vehicles.

A joint venture between GM and LG Energy of Korea now is building a $2.3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot battery factory in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland, that will employ about 1,100 people. The site is fairly close to GM’s two other designated electric vehicle plants, one in Detroit and the other north of the city in Orion Township, Michigan.

GM already has announced that the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV will be built at the Spring Hill complex. The SUV, due in showrooms during the first half of 2022, will go an estimated 300 miles per charge.