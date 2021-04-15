Global warming's extreme rains threaten Hawaii's coral reefs

“This is probably one of the more dramatic examples since coral cover is not this high in a lot of places,” he said. “But since we don’t have this type of data everywhere, we can’t say for sure this isn’t a more common story."

NOAA is providing data on the issue to the state, and efforts to remove cesspools and change infrastructure to slow and distribute floodwater could help Hawaii's reefs.

The state has banned cesspools in new construction and is attempting to remove the existing ones by 2050.

Although coral reefs worldwide face threats from global warming, including marine heatwaves that bleach and kill coral, storm runoff could prove a more serious and immediate threat to reefs in Hawaii.

“In Hawaii, I would rate runoff much higher than marine heatwaves in driving coral decline,” said Greg Asner, director of the Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science at Arizona State University.

In 2019, Asner and his team used imaging technology on aircraft coupled with satellite data to create new detailed maps of all living coral in the Hawaiian Islands. The data, now being used by federal and state scientists, shows a correlation between land-based pollutants from runoff and coral health.