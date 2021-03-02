Global stocks, US futures sink after Treasury selloff eases

Investors are looking for more information about the U.S. economic outlook when Federal Reserve officials deliver speeches this week. Lael Brainard, an advocate for looser monetary policies, will give a monetary policy speech Tuesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.

They also are watching Washington after the House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion aid package and sent it to the Senate. It includes one-time payments to the public and aid to struggling businesses and local governments.

Johnson & Johnson rose 0.5% after the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's coronavirus vaccine. It doesn't require extremely cold refrigeration like the ones made by Moderna and Pfizer.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 58 to $60.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 86 cents to $60.64 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, retreated 68 cents to $63.01 per barrel in London. It declined 73 cents the previous session to $63.69 per barrel.

The dollar advanced to 106.85 yen from Monday's 106.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.2013 from $1.2047.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.