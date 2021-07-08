Global stocks sink after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 3,252.68.

India's Sensex fell 1.1% to 52,484.64. New Zealand gained while Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok retreated.

Investors have swung between enthusiasm about an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks might roll back stimulus to cool pressure for prices to rise.

The Fed minutes showed officials are moving closer to reducing bond purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year. At their previous meeting, policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, earlier than previously expected.

“The Fed’s minutes showed that a taper announcement still seems poised for the August/September time frame,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “The Fed has already pointed out they are a little nervous about inflation, and the minutes confirmed that fear.”

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.12 to $71.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.17 to $72.20 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 95 cents to $72.48 per barrel in London. It sank $1.10 the previous session to $73.43.

The dollar declined to 109.92 yen from Wednesday's 110.63 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1823 from $1.1805.

