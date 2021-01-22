Global stocks sink after China coronavirus resurgence

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4% to 3,606.75 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.4% to 28,631.45. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.6% to 29,447.85.

The Kospi in South Korea, where the increase in virus cases has slowed, fell 0.6% to 3,140.63.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.3% to 6,800.40. India's Sensex retreated 1.1% to 49,052.61. New Zealand advanced 1.7% while Singapore and Indonesia declined.

Stocks have risen on optimism vaccines developed by U.S., European and Chinese drug companies would allow economies to return to normal.

Markets also have been encouraged by the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who proposed a $1.9 trillion economic aid package, including $1,600 cash payments for most Americans.

Those hopes have been jolted by an upsurge in infections and the emergence of new virus variants that might be more infectious.

China, where the pandemic began in late 2019, has reimposed travel controls after outbreaks in Beijing and other cities. The government is building isolation hospitals with thousands of beds in Hebei province, which abuts the capital.

On Friday, China reported 103 new infections, the 11th day with more than 100 confirmed cases.