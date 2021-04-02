Global stocks rise; Treasury yields rally after jobs report

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks rose in many of the markets worlwide that were open on Good Friday, while Treasury yields rallied after a report showed U.S. employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected.

Many major stock markets were closed in observance of Good Friday, including in New York and much of Europe. In Asia, stocks in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai all climbed a day after the S&P 500 passed the 4,000-point level for the first time.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.71% from 1.68% late Thursday. It's been rising sharply after starting the year close to 0.90% on expectations that a supercharged economic recovery and higher inflation were on the way due to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government.

Futures for U.S. stock indexes also rose, suggesting the S&P 500 may add to its record set on Thursday when trading resumes on Monday.

Friday morning's U.S. jobs report was highly anticipated, as investors hoped it would show that their expectations of a strong economic recovery were warranted. Hiring blew past expectations, with employers adding 916,000 more jobs than they cut last month. Economists had forecast growth of 617,500.