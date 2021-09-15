Global stocks mixed as growth concerns weigh on sentiment

Hong Kong-traded shares in Macau casinos plunged following reports of a possible crackdown on the industry in the former Portuguese colony and gambling center.

Wynn Macau lost 28%, Sands China declined 30%, MGM China gave up 24% and local operator SJM Entertainment dropped 21%.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1% to 3,153.40 and Sydney's S&P-AS 200 retreated 0.3% to 7,417.00.

India's Sensex gained 0.9% to 58,746.52. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

Investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and central bank support for global economies is competing with anxiety about the impact of the delta variant and anti-disease measures on consumers and businesses.

Investors worry higher inflation might make the Federal Reserve and other central banks feel pressure to wind down easy credit and other stimulus. The Fed has said it believes a spike in U.S. inflation is temporary and interest rates will be kept low until a recovery is established.