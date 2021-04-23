Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

According to Bloomberg, it would raise the capital gains tax to 39.6% for investors who make more than $1 million, or more than double the current rate for Americans in that income bracket. It said a separate surtax on investment income could boost the total tax rate for wealthy investors as high as 43.3%.

Technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the skid. Treasury yields held mostly steady.

The S&P 500 is down 1.2% for the week after hitting a high on April 16.

The Dow and the Nasdaq composite both slide 0.9%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,474.17 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.6% to 29,0290.63. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.1% to 29,078.75.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.3% to 3,186.10 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added less than 0.1% to 7,060.70.

India's Sensex shed 0.2% to 47,984.31. New Zealand and Jakarta rose while Singapore and Bangkok retreated.

The last round of U.S. government stimulus helped to lift retail spending in the biggest global market. Now, investors are weighing other proposals, including tax changes and Biden's proposed $2.3 million infrastructure spending package.