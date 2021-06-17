Global stocks lower after Fed moves up rate hike forecast

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mostly lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought.

London and Frankfurt opened lower while Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney fell. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.

U.S. futures were lower after Fed policymakers on Wednesday estimated their benchmark rate would rise twice by late 2023, earlier than a previous forecast of no hikes before 2024. The Fed indicated it sees the U.S. economy improving faster than expected.

Ultra-low rates from the Fed and other central banks have propelled a global stock market rebound from last year's plunge amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Fed may have delivered a more hawkish message for markets than many would have expected,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report. Still, Yeap said, differing views among board members suggests “much will still depend on how the economic recovery will play out.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.3% to 7,165.60 and Frankfurt's DAX was off less than 0.1% at 15,699.25. The CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.1% to 6,645.49.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.3%.