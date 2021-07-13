Global stocks follow Wall St higher, China exports surge

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.5% to 28,718.24 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.6% to 27,965.34.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.8% to 3,271.38 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was little-changed at 7,332.10.

India's Sensex rose 0.7% to 52,741.66. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok gained while Jakarta retreated.

Expectations for U.S. corporate profits are high as companies release quarterly results, led by Wall Street banks on Tuesday.

Earnings are expected to surge 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009 after the global financial crisis.

Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on expectations corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be difficult to justify high stock prices and record market valuations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $74.55 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 46 cents on Monday to $74.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 47 cents to $75.63 per barrel in London. It lost 39 cents the previous session to $75.16 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 110.37 yen from 110.34 yen. The euro declined to $1.1847 from $1.1858.

