Global stocks follow Wall St. higher amid virus uncertainty

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6% to 3,567.10 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.3% to 28,451.02.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.4% to 25,983.64. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.2% to 3,207.02.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.1% to 7,527.10 after economic output rose 1.4% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in June.

Forecasters warn anti-virus controls imposed in the latest quarter probably will drag full-year growth to below that level. IHS Market reported its measure of Australian manufacturing contracted in August for the first time since June 2020.

India’s Sensex lost 0.1% to 57,469.67 after economic growth surged to 20.1% over last year's depressed level in the latest quarter. It was India’s strongest growth on record, but output shrank by 12% compared with the previous quarter as infections surged.

New Zealand gained while Southeast Asian markets declined.

Also Wednesday, a monthly index of Chinese manufacturing issued by business magazine Caixin fell to 49.2 from July's 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.