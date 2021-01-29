Global stocks fall on virus worries, Wall St volatility

That “raised doubts” among investors “about the longevity of the main session rally,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 on Thursday rose out of the red for the year as investors watched wild swings in GameStop, which skidded 44.3%. Cinema chain AMC and other stocks that have become targets for online traders also gyrated.

Several fell after Robinhood and other trading platforms restricted trading, causing an outcry by some customers.

The Dow gained 1% while the Nasdaq composite added 0.5%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,483.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6% to 28,369.67.

After trading closed, the Hong Kong government announced preliminary estimates showed the territory's economy contracted by 6.1% in 2020. It said output fell 3% in the final quarter compared with a year earlier.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.9% to 27,663.39 after the government reported December factory output fell 1.6% from the previous month in the second straight decline.

The Kospi in Seoul tumbled 3% to 2,976.21 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney lost 0.6% to 6,607.40.