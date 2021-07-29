Global stocks advance ahead of US economic data

SINGAPORE (AP) — Global stock markets were higher Thursday on expectations of positive economic data from the U.S.

Analysts expect the advance data to show the world's largest economy growing at an 8.5% annual pace in the second quarter.

That follows the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its accommodative monetary policies intact, while signaling Wednesday that the U.S. economic recovery was on track.

France’s CAC 40 added 0.7% to 6,657.53 and Germany’s DAX gained 0.2% to 15,597.87. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.7% to 7,066.91.

U.S. markets were set for a muted opening. The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,400.25, while that for the Dow industrials climbed 0.4% to 34,955.00.

The forecasts for second quarter U.S. growth, while “mightily impressive" are “quite backward-looking, given it is nearly August and will lose some of its zeal,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

Gains were seen across Asia. Chinese technology giants led the way as authorities moved to soothe jitters over stricter anti-monopoly and data security enforcement of the industry.