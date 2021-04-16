Global shares rise as vaccine wait tempers Wall St optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares advanced Friday after China reported its economy expanded at an 18% annual pace in the first quarter of the year.

France's CAC 40 added 0.2% in early trading to 6,247.86 while Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 15,352.50. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.4% to 7,013.48. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% at 33,925.0. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% to 4,159.90.

Jubilance over positive Chinese and U.S. economic data and another record high on Wall Street was tempered by caution over coronavirus outbreaks in the region, where rollouts of the vaccine have lagged.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% to finish at 29,683.37. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 recouped earlier losses, rising 0.1% to 7,063.50. South Korea's Kospi added 0.1% to 3,198.62. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.6% to 28,969.71, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.8% to 3,426.62.

The contrast between the speed of vaccine rollouts in the U.S. and Asia has been striking. Nearly half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% of adults in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.