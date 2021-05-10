Global shares mixed as US jobs data ease inflation worries

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report signaled to investors that interest rates will likely stay low

France's CAC 40 dipped nearly 0.2% to 6,374.45 in early trading, while Germany's DAX fell 0.2% to 15,375.92. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher to 7,137.48. The future for the Dow industrials rose 0.2% to 34,755.00 while the S&P 500 future was unchanged at 4,224.60.

The U.S. economy is regaining momentum as the rate of coronavirus vaccinations rises, but Friday’s U.S. jobs report was a massive disappointment. The market’s most anticipated economic data of each month, it showed employers added just 266,000 jobs in April, far fewer than the 975,000 jobs that economists were expecting. It was a steep drop from March’s hiring pace of 770,000.

The weak jobs number suggests the economy is still in recovery mode and bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low.

The Fed has been holding short-term rates at a record low and buying $120 billion in bonds every month, helping drive the stock market’s rebound from its pandemic low in March 2020. Investors have been fretting that a supercharged economy could spur higher, persistent inflation, forcing the U.S. central bank to raise rates.