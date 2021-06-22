Global shares mixed after rebound on Wall Street

But despite the reassurance from Powell, renewed coronavirus outbreaks are clouding the outlook in much of Asia.

“Much of the region is dealing with renewed waves of COVID-19 infections. These waves, especially in the case of India, Indonesia and some other countries in Southeast Asia, are the most severe yet,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

Investors are still figuring all the ramifications of the Fed’s forecast that may start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. That’s earlier than previously thought. The Fed also began talks about slowing programs meant to keep longer-term rates low, an acknowledgment of the strengthening economy and threat of higher inflation.

The market’s immediate reaction to last week’s Fed news was to send stocks lower and interest rates higher. Higher rates would make stock prices, which have been climbing faster than corporate profits, look even more expensive than they do already.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 53 cents to $72.59 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.83 to $73.12 on Monday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 46 cents to $74.44 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 110.48 Japanese yen from 110.31 yen. The euro fell to $1.1886 from $1.1914.

