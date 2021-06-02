Global shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

Progress lags in Japan and much of Asia, where vaccination programs have lagged, though they are beginning to pick up speed, opening up inoculations at mass sites to the general population, not just the elderly and health workers.

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report due out Friday will show a strong increase in hiring in May have added to worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. The concern is that the global recovery could be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $68.13 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $1.40 to $67.72 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 52 cents to $70.77 a barrel.

Oil prices have surged to two-year highs as demand has surged with a resumption of travel, especially in the U.S.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 109.78 Japanese yen from 109.49 yen. The euro cost $1.2191, down from $1.2214.

