Global shares fall on virus fears; S&P 500 futures down 1%

NEW YORK (AP) — Global shares fell Monday amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections, while oil prices dropped more than 3% after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits.

France's CAC 40 shed 2.6% in midday trading, while Germany's DAX was down 2.8%. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 2.5%.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4% and futures for the S&P 500 lost 1.2%. The Russell 2000 index of small companies is faring worse, with futures down 2.2%.

Experts are saying Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, some athletes have tested positive for COVID at Tokyo’s Olympic Village, with the Games due to open Friday.

“The more transmissible delta variant is delaying the recovery for the ASEAN economies and pushing them further into the doldrums,” said Venkateswaran Lavanya, at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

In Japan, the vaccine rollout came later than in other developed nations and has stagnated lately. Japan is totally dependent so far on imported vaccines and just one in five Japanese have been fully vaccinated.