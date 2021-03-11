Global shares advance as yields, inflation fears moderate

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher to 14,547.22 and the CAC 40 in Paris picked up 0.4% to 6,016.43. Britain's FTSE rose 0.1% to 6,730.99. U.S. futures pointed to a strong start, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.7% and that for the Dow industrials 0.4% higher.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.6% to 29,211.64 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.7% to 29,385.61. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.9% to 3,019.70, buoyed by a 1.4% rise in shares in Samsung Electronics, the biggest listed company. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was almost unchanged at 6,713.90.

The Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.8% to 3,417.38 as Chinese leaders prepared to wrap up the annual session of the largely ceremonial legislature.

In New York, the S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,898.81. The Dow gained 1.5% to a record 32,297.02, thanks partly to a 6.4% jump in Boeing. The Dow's previous all-time high was about two weeks ago.

The Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1% to 13,068.83, taking it about 7.3% below the all-time high it reached on February 12.

Traders also bid up shares in smaller companies, extending the Russell 2000's winning streak to a fourth day. The index picked up 1.8%, to 2,285.68.