 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Global economic concerns, midterm elections and rising tensions in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Concerns over the economy have been ongoing since the start of the pandemic. And it doesn’t look like things will get better in the near future.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund lowered its projections for global economic growth in 2023. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the organization’s outlook on the economy. 

That news came a day after OPEC+, an alliance of oil-exporting countries, decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices. The move could further drive gas prices up after they had steadily declined, although they have been creeping back up recently.

In related news, California Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed refinery rules in an effort to ease soaring gas prices in the state with the highest price per gallon in the nation.

People are also reading…

We’re a month away from the midterm elections and there are warnings about efforts from Russia and China to influence outcomes. Herschel Walker, the former NFL star turned Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, denied a report he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

Former President Donald Trump is suing CNN over its coverage centering on the phrase “The Big Lie.” His legal team also petitioned the Supreme Court to intervene in the case involving classified documents taken from his Florida home.

In other Supreme Court news, a new justice was seated and the high court began hearing arguments in the new term.

In other national news, President Joe Biden took a step to decriminalize marijuana. The move came during a week in which he visited Puerto Rico and Florida following hurricanes that slammed the two locations.

In international news, there were multiple developments regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin signed laws that brought four regions of Ukraine into Russia. The U.S. is sending more military aid to Ukraine while President Biden raised concerns over nuclear war. Meanwhile, two Russians trying to avoid military service arrived on a remote Alaskan island seeking asylum. 

And finally, in health and science news, Western states are dealing with drought, there are concerns over “best by” labels leading consumers to waste food, and older Americans are being reminded to get flu shots. 

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

Watch Now: Red panda cub is being dubbed a 'miracle baby', and more of today's top videos

This adorable red panda cub is being dubbed a ‘miracle baby', residents in Florida are working to save mementos after Hurricane Ian, and more of today's top videos.

Adorable red panda cub is being dubbed a 'miracle baby'
World

Adorable red panda cub is being dubbed a 'miracle baby'

  • 0

This red panda cub is being dubbed a ‘miracle baby’. Yair Ben-Dor has more

Residents clean up, save mementos after Ian’s damaging surge
National

Residents clean up, save mementos after Ian’s damaging surge

  • 0

Mike Hasset shares the story of his survival in Imperial Shores.

"Women, life, freedom": Swedish MEP cuts hair to stand with Iranian women
World

"Women, life, freedom": Swedish MEP cuts hair to stand with Iranian women

  • Updated
  • 0

This is the moment a Swedish MEP cut her hair in the European Parliament to show solidarity with anti-government protesters in Iran.

This island near Shanghai is a safe haven for stray cats
World

This island near Shanghai is a safe haven for stray cats

  • 0

A Shanghai charity has created a safe haven for strays. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

80 rescued, 15 missing after migrant boat crashed into cliff off Greek island
World

80 rescued, 15 missing after migrant boat crashed into cliff off Greek island

  • Updated
  • 0

These are the images of the rescue of at least 80 migrants, including 18 children, who’s boat ran aground in stormy seas off the Greek island …

Barcelona’s residents try to crack down on pickpockets
World

Barcelona’s residents try to crack down on pickpockets

  • Updated
  • 0

Barcelona’s residents are forming citizen patrols and turning to social media to tackle petty crimes, as the number of tourists - and pickpock…

Adventurous bites: Dare to eat these hairy crawlers?
World

Adventurous bites: Dare to eat these hairy crawlers?

  • Updated
  • 0

Sometimes there’s nothing more horrifying than hairy tarantulas, but that's not going to stop these Cambodians from eating them.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News