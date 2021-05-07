Glenn Close on 8 Oscar nods with no wins: I am not a loser

She said she's finally returning to New York this week for the first time in over a year.

“I feel, I think like millions of other people, changed by (the pandemic) and still disturbed by it. I think we have to really take time to know that you don’t come out of something like this easily. You have to really pay attention to where you are. It was it was not easy. I think all of us came out with an experience and I think a lot of stories will come from this time," Close said from Montana, where she's been living since late 2019. “I certainly value getting together with other people. I value community more. I mean, I was lucky to be near my family through the whole thing."

During the pandemic she was able to film “Swan Song" in Canada alongside Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali. The Apple TV+ film does not have a release date.

“If it’s half as beautiful as the experience of making it, it’s going to be a fantastic movie for people to see," she said.