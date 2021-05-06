Glacier National Park demand outweighs ticket availability

“Yes, there are fewer tickets available prior to the Going-to-the-Sun Road opening. And once the road opens, additional tickets will become available,” Glacier Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman said. “Unfortunately, we never know the date that it will open, but once the road does open, or once we’re clear on when it will open, those tickets will become available.”

Officials previously said that about 4,600 daily tickets would be available when the road is fully opened, but that number is fluid, and applies to vehicles, not visitors, she said.

“This is our first year implementing this system so we know that there are going to need to be tweaks,” Kerzman said. “We are going to be monitoring the number of tickets versus the number of vehicles entering, and we are going to adjust those numbers if we feel there is room for additional capacity.”

Visitors with proof of service reservations inside the park — for lodging, camping, boat rides, bus tours, guided hikes, or horseback rides — are exempt from the reservation requirement.

Visitors entering the park on foot or bicycle do not need reservations, nor do those coming through the Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank, Chief Mountain Highway and North Fork entrances.