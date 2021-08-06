Girl's injuries consistent with shark bite, a Maryland first

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Pennsylvania girl's injuries at a Maryland beach are consistent with a bite from a sandbar shark and would be a first for the state, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.

Experts made the determination after reviewing photos of the 12-year-old girl's injuries shared by the Ocean City Beach Patrol, department spokeswoman Megan McGinn-Meals said in an email to The Associated Press.

There have been a few unconfirmed reports over the years, McGinn-Meals said, but this would be Maryland’s first “confirmed, nearshore ocean bite” that's not fishing-related. An angler at Assateague Island was bitten in 2014 while releasing a shark from his line and a man clamming near Mills Island in Chincoteague Bay was bitten around the same time, she said.

The bite left 12-year-old Jordan Prushinski with 42 stitches for 20 cuts, family members told WBRE-TV. She was in knee-deep water in Ocean City on Monday when she limped out of the water bleeding from the leg, the family said. Other beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid and the family took her to a hospital.