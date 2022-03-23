Girl survives tornado that dropped her house onto street in New Orleans suburb

A displaced and destroyed house sits in the middle of a street after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside.
Neighbors said the parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine, and now was stuck inside.
Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called 911 as he saw his neighbor on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.
"They were screaming. His wife was hysterical. They were already traumatized from taking that 'Wizard of Oz' ride," Heirsch said.
"All the men in the neighborhood ran to the house. The mother, they brought her to me. I just held her," Nerissa Ledet told the newspaper. "I tried to console her. I said, 'You know they're going to get her out.'"
Firefighters quickly arrived and carried her out in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis described the rescue, saying she's in a hospital and "doing fine."
Photos: Tornado tears through New Orleans; Texas cleans up after severe storms
A car is flipped over after a tornado tore through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A truck lies on this side in front of a destroyed home after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Residents stand in the street near a destroyed home after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Responders work amidst debris after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Residents illuminated by fire truck lights stand amongst debris after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Breign Collins and Darryl Bardell, right, walk past a destroyed church after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A twisted boat lies in front of a heavily damaged home after a tornado in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
A car is flipped over after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Christine Wiecek, left, and her husband Robert Patchus, second left, talk to neighbors amongst debris of their damaged homes after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Residents illuminated by fire truck lights stand amongst debris after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Cody Scott searches the attic for belongings after a tornado tore the roof off of his father-in-law's home, in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Melodie Maher stands in front of a fire truck as her son, Claude Maher, along with firefighters, rescue her dog from her heavily damaged home after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
People survey damage, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Arabi, La. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Authorities survey damage in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Men work to repair the roof of a home damaged by high winds south of Elgin, Texas, Tuesday March 22, 2022. A tornado swept through Bastrop County causing major damage south of Elgin, Texas, Monday March 21. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Perez helps a neighbor clear branches on his property south of Elgin, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a reported tornado swept through the area the day before. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A downed fence and roofless home on Monkey Road in Elgin, Texas, are seen on Tuesday March 22, 2022, where neighbors believe a tornado went through. A tornado swept through Bastrop County causing major damage south of Elgin, Texas, Monday March 21. (Nell Carroll/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Men work on the damaged roof of a house in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a tornado swept through the area the day before. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Tuesday March 22, 2022, is damaged by tornado that struck Monday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Juan Garcia, of American Tree Masters, works on a damaged tree in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a tornado swept through the area the day before. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
J-Bo Moore looks at the damage to his house on Windsong Trail in Round Rock, Texas, Tuesday March 22, 2022, after a tornado tore off the roof on Monday. Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
This aerial image taken with a drone shows damages to homes in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the day after a tornado swept through the area. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Debris is strewn about in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the day after a tornado swept through the area. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Francisco Oliveros, 14, looks at the damage to his his bedroom at his house on in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a tornado tore off the roof his home the day before. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
The bay window of home is smashed in Round Rock, Texes, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, after a tornado swept through the area the day before. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
A house on Monkey Road in Elgin, Texas, on Tuesday March 22, 2022, is damaged by a tornado that struck Monday. Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and causing multiple injuries and widespread damage before the storm system moved on to Louisiana and Mississippi. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Strong winds stripped this tin roof off a building in downtown Edwards, Miss., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The damage mirrored similar situations throughout Mississippi as severe weather including tornadoes raced across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Strong winds blew apart this shed and wrapped it around a tree in downtown Edwards, Miss., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The damage mirrored similar situations throughout Mississippi as severe weather including tornadoes raced across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Strong winds toppled a tree onto a house, causing part of the roof and exterior wall to collapse, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Edwards, Miss. The damage mirrored similar situations throughout Mississippi as severe weather including tornadoes raced across the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street on Monday ,March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Michael Talamantez looks at his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by a tornado, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
