Girl, 13, sues Florida over transgender school athletes ban

“Ron DeSantis made a conscious choice to sign an anti-LGBTQ bill on the very first day that we are celebrating Pride,” said Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “DeSantis decided to take that day to attack the community. It was not lost on us that he did that as political theater, but this bill that he signed has real-world negative implications for transgender people in Florida.”

DeSantis's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

When he signed the “Fairness in Women's Sports Act” at Christian school surrounded by student athletes, DeSantis was asked why he was doing so on the first day of Pride Month.

“It's not a message to anything other than saying we're going to protect fairness in women's sports. We believe that it's important to have integrity in the competition and we think it's important that they can compete in a level playing field,” DeSantis replied.

Daisy began taking hormone blockers to stop testosterone when she was 11 and began receiving estrogen this year, according to the lawsuit. It says because of the treatments, she has no competitive advantage because of her sex assigned at birth.

“If (Daisy) does not have the option to play girls’ sports in high school and college, she will not be able to play sports at all and will lose the benefits of being part of the team network that has supported her emotionally and psychologically," the lawsuit said. "She may be isolated and face emotional and mental confusion and emotional distress during this critical period of her social and psychological development."

