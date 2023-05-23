Imagine taking a nice evening stroll around your neighborhood and finding an 11-foot alligator doing the same. After being spotted by a concerned resident in Missouri City, Texas, police sent for a specialist alligator wrangler who, with some effort, managed to move the huge reptile to safety.
