Ghislaine Maxwell's July trial is postponed until the fall

Prosecutors opposed the request, saying the rewritten indictment did not require a lot of additional work by the defense.

Maxwell, arrested last July, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and her lawyers filed numerous arguments challenging them. So far, Nathan has denied efforts to dismiss some or all charges.

Nathan has denied bail three times, finding Maxwell to be a risk of flight, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld her decision to reject a $28.5 million bail package that would include 24-hour armed guards to ensure Maxwell made it to court.

Judges on the appeals court expressed concern that Maxwell was repeatedly awakened at night by guards who make sure she's still breathing every 15 minutes. They questioned why she wasn't given an adequate face mask to aid her sleep.

Nathan has ordered the government to explain the sleep disruptions. Maxwell's lawyers maintain their client is being unjustly treated because prison officials are embarrassed that Epstein took his own life in a federal Manhattan lockup in August 2019 as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

