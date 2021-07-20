Getaway driver gets 42 years in Chicago honor student death

CHICAGO (AP) — The getaway driver in the 2013 fatal shooting of a Chicago high school honor student who just days before her death had performed at President Barack Obama's second inauguration festivities was sentenced Tuesday to 42 years in prison.

Cook County Circuit Judge Diana Kenworthy on Tuesday ordered Williams to serve 35 years for the murder conviction and seven more years for aggravated battery.

Pendleton died just days after she performed as a majorette with her high school band at Obama’s inauguration festivities. The scene of the shooting is about a mile from the former president's home in Kenwood on Chicago's South Side.