Georgia's Lt. Governor won't run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won't seek reelection in 2022.

Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering many in his own party.

In Georgia, many other Republican officials have doubled down on unproven claims that Trump was cheated out of Georgia's 16 electoral votes in November. Duncan said Monday that he will focus on building an advocacy organization called GOP 2.0 that “will focus on healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed.”

“GOP 2.0 will work hard every day reminding Americans the value of conservative policies through genuine empathy and a respectful tone,” Duncan said.

Duncan is also writing a book called “GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Conservative Party,” set for publication in September by Simon & Schuster.