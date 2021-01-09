Georgia's GOP governor under fire after US Senate losses

Harrison Deal, a Loeffler campaign worker who had dated one of Kemp’s daughters and grown close to his family, died in a highway crash in December. Kemp’s wife and daughters dabbed at tears as he recalled “the tragic loss of a young life way too soon.”

While Trump and others have named Collins as a potential GOP challenger for Kemp, the former congressman could also run for the Senate seat that Loeffler lost. Warnock will be back on the ballot in 2022 after finishing the final year of Isakson’s term.

Among Democrats, Abrams is being closely watched to see if she will make a second run for governor after losing to Kemp by fewer than 55,000 votes in 2018. She spent the past two years working to register new voters and advocating for expanded access to the ballot in a state that Republicans have controlled for roughly two decades. Abrams has been credited with paving the way for the Democrats' victories in November and on Tuesday.

Democrats eyeing 2022 campaigns are expected to start making announcements later this year.

“You’ve got to give yourself an 18-month window,” said state Rep. Calvin Smyre of Columbus, the legislature’s longest-serving Democrat.