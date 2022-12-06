Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
- Georgia voters will decide today between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
- Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71.
- James Howard Jackson, the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year, has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.
Editorial cartoonists provide political and social commentary on important news of the day. Two cartoonists talk about their work on the latest episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast.
🎧 Our latest podcast episodes cover topics including finance, ethics, weather and more. Start listening now!
The year's top streaming songs, celebrity deaths, Tiger Woods' health and Ye's week | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Watch Now: FIFA fans head to camel racing tracks in Qatar, and more of today's top videos
Soccer fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, the TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023, and more of today's top videos.
Far from the football action, fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, camel racing.
The TSA could potentially expand their facial recognition identification system nationwide in 2023. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say w…
Get into the festive spirit and get hyggeligt at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen this Christmas.
This historic crown is being readied for King Charles’s coronation day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
This isn’t the first occurrence of its kind this year either. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
While it is the men's elite on show in Qatar at the World Cup, women's football in England has been given a recent boost.