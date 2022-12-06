 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia voters head to polls; Kirstie Alley dies; man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker gets prison | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Georgia voters will decide today between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
  • Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom “Cheers” and the hit film “Look Who’s Talking,” has died. She was 71.
  • James Howard Jackson, the man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year, has taken a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Soccer fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, the TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023, and more of today's top videos.

Qatar camel racing: FIFA fans head to the track
World

Qatar camel racing: FIFA fans head to the track

Far from the football action, fans are heading to the desert for one of Qatar's traditional sports, camel racing.

The TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023
Travel

The TSA’s facial recognition technology may expand nationwide in 2023

The TSA could potentially expand their facial recognition identification system nationwide in 2023. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero-covid' ends
World

China eases controls, gives no sign when 'zero-covid' ends

China is easing some of the world’s most stringent anti-virus controls and authorities say new variants are weaker. But they have yet to say w…

A winter wonderland in Denmark? Why you should visit Tivoli Gardens in December
World

A winter wonderland in Denmark? Why you should visit Tivoli Gardens in December

Get into the festive spirit and get hyggeligt at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen this Christmas.

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles's Coronation Day
World

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles's Coronation Day

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles’s coronation day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Thousands of endangered Caspian seals found dead on beaches in Russia
World

Thousands of endangered Caspian seals found dead on beaches in Russia

This isn’t the first occurrence of its kind this year either. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women
Soccer

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

While it is the men's elite on show in Qatar at the World Cup, women's football in England has been given a recent boost.

 

This is the coldest city in every state

This is the coldest city in every state

Some of these locations experience a full range of temperatures — from very high in the summer to nail-bitingly cold in the winter. Others simply experience cooler versions of their typically warm (or cold) weather.

