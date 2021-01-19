 Skip to main content
Georgia teen freed from Cayman Islands jail, admits mistake in breaking quarantine
Georgia teen freed from Cayman Islands jail, admits mistake in breaking quarantine

After spending more than a month in a Cayman Islands jail, a Georgia teen admits she was wrong for breaking COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Skylar Mack, 18, was released from custody on Friday and is back home in the United States after she was sentenced to two months in jail by a Cayman Islands judge because authorities said she broke quarantine rules to attend her boyfriend's jet ski competition.

In an exclusive interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Mack said she made a mistake and "deserved" her punishment.

Skylar Mack

Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old college student from Georgia, was sentenced to jail after breaking COVID-19 protocol in the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal reduced the original sentence of Mack and her boyfriend, Vanjae Ramgeet, 24, to two months on Dec. 22 after the court agreed the original term of four months was not appropriate under the circumstances.

Mack, a pre-med student at Mercer University, left for the Cayman Islands on Nov. 27 after testing negative for COVID-19 at home, her grandmother, Jeanne Mack, told CNN. When she landed, she was given another COVID-19 test, which came back negative, and she was told to remain in isolation for two weeks. Instead, she decided to attend her boyfriend's competition, two days later. Race attendees, who knew Mack, reported her breach of isolation, and officials arrested her.

In her interview with "Good Morning America," Mack said breaking the quarantine rules was a "selfish decision."

"I would have never been able to live with myself, knowing that I could have been the reason that somebody could have even just been sick. It eats me up," Mack said on GMA.

