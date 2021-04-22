Georgia Tech structure certified as 'living building'

Finally, there is a piping system that can pump cold water through concrete floors to cool the building if it gets above 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25.6 degrees Celsius). But Arora said that even on the hottest days last summer, the cold-water system never turned on, because the building never got that warm.

Dexter Harper, a Georgia Tech air conditioning mechanic who monitors the building's systems, said his coworkers were skeptical about the lack of typical air conditioning.

“When I first started, they said ‘You’re going to burn up at 78 degrees in the summer.' That's the farthest thing from the truth," Harper said.

Not surprisingly, there are solar panels. A large solar canopy shades the building while generating more than twice as much electricity as the building uses.

There's also a focus on excluding materials that designers consider harmful. Even the big glass windows have dimples to warn off birds from accidentally flying into them.

Builders diverted more material from landfills during its construction than new waste it generated, using old tiles from a demolished Georgia Tech building to cover the walls above the humming toilet in the bathroom.