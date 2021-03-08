Georgia Senate passes bill to end no-excuse absentee voting

The bill is part of a flood of legislation introduced by Republicans across the country that would restrict voting access after President Joe Biden beat former President Donald Trump in November. Many of the proposals being floated target absentee voting after Trump repeatedly made false claims about fraud in mail voting.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, the chief sponsor of the bill, said a surge in absentee ballots during the last election cycle caused a burden on county election offices. More than a million Georgians used the option in November as the coronavirus pandemic raged.

“The increasing burden on local election offices and the increased cost to each of our counties has risen significantly,” Dugan said. "In recent years the number of mail-in absentee ballots has increased to the point where counties are in essence running three elections simultaneously.”

Dugan said about 2.7 million Georgians would still be eligible to vote absentee under the specific excuses outlined in the bill.

Democrats in the chamber said the bill is a direct reaction to Trump's lies about fraud and would disproportionately affect voters of color.