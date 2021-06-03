Georgia school officials condemn some teaching about race

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s education board on Thursday approved a resolution that says the U.S. and Georgia are not racist and students should not be taught that racism or slavery are anything but deviations from the country's “authentic founding principles.”

The measure — approved by an 11-2 vote — was introduced amid a national reckoning with race that has prompted legislatures in Republican-controlled states across the country to try to define what race-related ideas can be taught in public schools and colleges. It also came on the heels of a letter the Georgia governor — who appoints the board members — sent last month encouraging them to take such action.

The resolution is symbolic and does not impose restrictions on school districts or teachers, though it could lead to binding rules in the future.