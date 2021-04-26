Georgia park with giant Confederate carving proposes changes

The celebration of the Confederacy at the park is used to “oppress people,” said Bona Allen, with the grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

“You, this board, have the responsibility to the citizens of the state of Georgia — all the citizens of Georgia — to do what’s right right now," he said. “You have the authority, you have the ability, you have the obligation to remove these symbols without delay.”

The coalition last year proposed that the association remove Confederate flags at the base of the mountain, change the names of streets and other park features with Confederate affiliations and refocus the park around such themes as racial reconciliation and justice. Meymoona Freeman, a leader of the group, said it wanted to see the carving of Lee, Davis and Jackson transformed into a natural space.

The sculpture has special protection enshrined in Georgia law, and Stephens said it wasn't going anywhere.

Martin O'Toole, an attorney, said the law requires that Stone Mountain serve as a memorial to the Confederacy.

“It’s not the purpose to contextualize it," he said. "It’s not the purpose to talk about the Ku Klux Klan or other things like this.”