Georgia: Move to limit citizen arrests after Black man slain

The vote is a bookend to an effort last year that gave Georgia a new hate crimes law, more than 15 years after the state Supreme Court overturned the state's first attempt. The pressure for the hate crimes law became overwhelming last year amid a public outcry over Arbery's fatal shooting, a confrontation recorded on video.

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot while running through a mostly white neighborhood near Brunswick near the Georgia coast in February 2020.

The father and son who armed themselves and pursued Arbery — Greg and Travis McMichael — weren’t arrested or charged until more than two months after the shooting. The first outside prosecutor assigned to the case cited Georgia’s citizen arrest law in a letter to police in arguing the shooting was justified.

The McMichaels’ lawyers have said they pursued Arbery suspecting he was a burglar, after security cameras had previously recorded him entering a home under construction. They said Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun. The McMichaels were charged with murder.

Video of the fatal encounter was taken by William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor who joined the chase and also was later charged with murder.