Georgia man gets life sentence in 4 of 8 Asian spa killings

CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Asian massage businesses was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole after a prosecutor said investigators saw no evidence of racial bias.

Robert Aaron Long was given four life sentences after pleading guilty to all charges in the first four shooting deaths, saying he wanted to punish the people who enabled his sex acts.

But Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace told the judge that “this was not any kind of hate crime.” That’s at odds with the hate crime enhancement he faces in Atlanta, and is sure to frustrate observers outraged over his apparent targeting of Asian women in the shootings.

Cherokee County Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea accepted the plea deal after noting that two of the victims were not Asian, and one was male.

"Once hatred is given a gun, it doesn't matter who gets in the way. we are all subject to being the victim of a hate crime, whether we belong to that group or not," the judge said.

Robert Aaron Long faces still faces the death penalty if convicted in four more shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he also faces charges of domestic terrorism in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.