ARMUCHEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.
Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.
Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.
Police said they believe that Cumming was injured in a fall in December and that instead of getting her medical attention, Tincher dragged her through home. Criminal charges say Tincher "heard and saw numerous bones break." He then wrapped her in plastic bags and placed her in a large freezer, with the charges saying Tincher "acknowledged her back broke going into the freezer." Charges say there was "no altercation or provocation" leading up to the acts.
"From what we determined, at the time, he believed she was still breathing and had some movement at the time she was going into the freezer," said Floyd County Investigator Brittany Werner told WAGA-TV.
Tincher continued living in the home with the body inside the freezer for months, but moved it to a storage unit in March, fearing Cumming's body might be found.
Werner said Tincher told police he didn't call 911 because he was wanted for arrest because of terroristic threats made in 2018 against his wife.
Tincher also told investigators how much he loved his grandmother.
"He said she was the only family member that gave him the courtesy and love and attention he needed," said Werner.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy to determine Cumming's cause and time of death.
