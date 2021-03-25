Georgia lawmakers pass GOP election reform bill amid outcry

Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, who has been a driving force in crafting the bill, said that provision would only be a “temporary fix, so to speak, that ends and the control is turned back over to the locals after the problems are resolved.”

The bill also reduces the timeframe in which runoff elections are held, including the amount of early voting for runoffs. And it would bar outside groups from handing out food or water to people standing in line to vote.

The bill does not contain some of the more contentious proposals that were floated by Republicans earlier in the session, including limits on early voting on Sundays, a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote in “souls to the polls” events. It would instead mandate two Saturdays of early voting ahead of general elections, when only one is currently mandatory, and leave two Sundays as optional.

But that change has not tempered opposition from Democrats or voting rights groups.

About 50 protesters including representatives from the NAACP gathered across the street from the Capitol building Thursday in opposition to the bill.

During the rally, Bishop Reginald Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Church called for a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products.