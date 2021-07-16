Georgia interstate reopens earlier than expected

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities opened a a stretch of Georgia interstate in one direction on Friday and said they hoped to open the other direction by Saturday after crews made quick work of demolishing a damaged overpass Friday.

Westbound traffic on Interstate 16 resumed Friday evening, state transportation officials said. Some traffic could begin flowing eastbound by midnight, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

Knocking down the overpass went much more quickly than anticipated, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who flew to the site by helicopter to brief reporters on the progress.

“Really, this team is getting it done a lot quicker than we ever thought it would,” Kemp said.

Earlier, officials had said they hoped to reopen I-16, which connects much of Georgia to its coastline, by late next week after a crash knocked the overpass bridge from its support beams. Officials decided the fastest and safest way to reopen the intestate was to destroy the badly damaged overpass and replace it later. The remains of the overpass structure was hauled away by dozens of trucks Friday after it was demolished overnight, officials said.